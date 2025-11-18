San Elizario City Council to review allegations against mayor in Executive Session

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) — San Elizario City Council members are expected to discuss allegations involving Mayor Miguel Chacón, including claims that he shared privileged city information and granted a former employee access to internal systems, during executive session at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The agenda item reads as follows:

“Discussion and Action to address Mayor Chacon’s alleged illegal and unethical practices related to release of City data, orders to City staff, and procurement practices. Potential actions include but are not limited to temporarily reorganizing organizational structure, issuing a formal reprimand, and/or making a report to law enforcement authorities. The City Council reserves the right to deliberate this matter in executive session pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney) and Section 551.074 (Personnel Matters).”

According to El Paso Matters, council previously excluded Chacón from an executive session while members reviewed concerns about the mayor’s handling of sensitive information and his communication with a recently terminated employee.

Political blogger Jaime Abeytia also raised questions earlier this month after discovering three documents tied to a city emergency procurement, all of which, he reported, were confirmed by the companies involved to be fabricated.

Abeytia said none of the businesses had ever submitted proposals to San Elizario, prompting further scrutiny of how the documents entered the city’s process.

Attorney Brian Kennedy is expected to attend Tuesday’s meeting. He told KVIA, "I was retained to ensure that the mayor is treated fairly and that his constitutional rights are protected."

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at San Elizario City Hall.