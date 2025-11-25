Abbott appoints GECU CEO to economic development board

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed El Pasoan Crystal Long, the CEO of GECU, to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.

The board oversees the private side of a public-private partnership with the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The office is tasked with marketing Texas nationally and internationally. It aims to promote Texas as the best state for business, according to the Governor's Office.

Long is the president and chief executive officer of GECU. She also serves on the Governmental Affairs Committee for the Cornerstone League, Board of Trustees for the TruStage Retirement Plan, and is a member of the National Credit Union Foundation FinHealth Fund Advisory Committee. She is a Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare Board trustee and a member of the Borderplex Alliance Executive Committee.

Long holds a business Master's Degree from UTEP.