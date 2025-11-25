Scam Alert: Man calling people, impersonating Clint Chief of Police

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- The Clint Police Department says a man has been posing as the Chief of Police. That is according to the department in a social media statement posted this afternoon.

Clint PD says that the man left messages referencing an open case and requesting a callback. The man's caller ID falsely identified him as Chief Fernandez.

The police department is asking that anyone who receives one of these calls disregard them and refrain from providing the man with personal information. Anyone who receives a call of this nature should hang up, police officials say.

The department stated that the calls could be a part of a scam aimed at defrauding people of money and/or information. The police department says it will never request payment over the phone.

"If you believe you have been scammed, please contact the Clint Police Department at 915-851-1600 or Non-emergency dispatch at 915-546-2280," the department posted on social media.