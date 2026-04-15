Texas, New Mexico attorney generals call to hold Live Nation accountable following verdict in landmark trial

UPDATE -- New Mexico Attorney Genera Raúl Torrez sent out the following statement in reaction to Wednesday's verdict:

“Today’s verdict is a major win for American consumers and a clear validation of what we’ve been saying all along: people are fed up with powerful corporations rigging the system in their favor,” Attorney General Torrez said Wednesday. “Live Nation and Ticketmaster used their dominance to squeeze out competition and drive-up prices, and everyday fans, artists, and venues paid the price."

"This case shows that no company, no matter how large, is above the law. We will continue fighting to ensure fair markets, protect consumers, and hold corporations accountable when they abuse their power," Attorney General Torrez added.

AUSTIN -- Jurors in a New York federal court found Live Nation illegally monopolized the market for tickets Wednesday. Nearly 30 states, including Texas and New Mexico, joined the Justice Department in the antitrust lawsuit.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Live Nation alongside other states in 2024 after Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged into Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., the attorney general's office said Wednesday.

“No corporation should be allowed to illegally monopolize an industry, but that is exactly what Live Nation has done with its anticompetitive scheme to control concert prices and take advantage of fans, venues, and music artists,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Today, we successfully secured a verdict against Live Nation holding it liable for its unlawful actions."

Remedies and penalties will be determined at a later date. Paxton is seeking full accountability under the law, his office said in a news release. Such accountabilities include restitution to affected states and reducing ticket prices and fees.

The jury determined Ticketmaster overcharged consumers by $1.72 per ticket.

"We will continue to pursue every possible remedy under the law to hold the company accountable, secure civil penalties, and restore fairness in the live entertainment industry," Attorney General Paxton said.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster reached a settlement with federal authorities in March.