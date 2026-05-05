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Bat tests positive for rabies in Tornillo

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today at 5:53 PM
Published 5:52 PM

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Animal Welfare reported a positive rabies case in a bat in Tornillo, the county announced Tuesday.

Animal Welfare canvassed the area to find any possible human or animal exposure, according to the county. It said there is no signs of risk to the public.

Following the report, the county said the public can take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their pets.

The county advised pet owners to keep track of yearly rabies vaccinations for pets. It also said to report animals with unusual or aggressive behavior.

Additionally, the county said to avoid contact with wildlife, especially high-risk species like bats, and avoid handling dead animals. Instead, report them so they're handled properly.

You can report dead or injured animals to Animal Welfare at (915) 546-2280.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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