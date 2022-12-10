Abilene Christian defeats Texas A&M-Commerce 83-64

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Immanuel Allen’s 19 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 83-64 on Saturday.

Allen shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (6-5). Joe Pleasant scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Hunter Jack Madden shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Demarcus Demonia finished with 15 points and four assists for the Lions (4-7). JJ Romer Rosario added 14 points for Texas A&M-Commerce. C.J. Roberts also put up 12 points.

