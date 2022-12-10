NBA scoring leader Doncic among 3 Mavericks out vs Bulls

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic, who leads the NBA with 32.9 points per game, will miss the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps.

Dallas swingman Josh Green is out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber is sidelined with a sore right foot. Coach Jason Kidd said before the game he expects updates on all three on Monday.

Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists in the Mavericks’ 106-105 home loss to Milwaukee on Friday night. The guard had a go-ahead layup with 29 seconds remaining, but Brook Lopez had a basket with 7.8 seconds remaining to win it.

The Mavericks were pressed into a quick turnaround against the Bulls. Their Friday game in Dallas started at 9:12 p.m. and their flight to Chicago didn’t arrive until about 3 a.m.

“It’s a tough back-to-back schedule,” Kidd said. “It is what it is. We’re here to play. We have no excuse.”

Kidd expected to use his entire bench, including rookie Jaden Hardy and guard Kemba Walker, who would play for the first time since signing with the Mavs on Nov. 29.

“We’ll see everybody,” Kidd said. Everyone’s in uniform. “Everybody who flew with us is going to participate.”

