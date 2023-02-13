Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
Published 9:41 PM

Gordon guides Grambling to 68-64 win over Prairie View A&M

KVIA

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Carte’Are Gordon had 18 points to help Grambling fend off Prairie View A&M 68-64 on Monday night.

Gordon added eight rebounds for the Tigers (17-8, 10-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shawndarius Cowart had 12 points and Tra’Michael Moton scored 10.

The Panthers (9-17, 5-8) were led by Yahuza Rasas with 25 points and nine rebounds. Jeremiah Gambrell had 12 points and William Douglas finished with nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Grambling squares off against Southern, while Prairie View A&M hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content