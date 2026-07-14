Anthony D Stevens // Shutterstock



The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete’s life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it’s easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city’s downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in San Antonio Spurs history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com’s Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player’s win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score. Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#34. Greg Anderson

– Stacker score: 1.1

– 23rd overall pick in 1987

– Played four seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 18.7 win shares, -3.0 box plus/minus, -3.7 VORP

#33. Reggie Johnson

– Stacker score: 1.2

– 15th overall pick in 1980

– Played one season with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 11.0 win shares, -2.4 box plus/minus, -0.5 VORP

– Accolades

— 1983 NBA Champ

#32. Stephon Castle

– Stacker score: 1.4

– Fourth overall pick in 2024

– Played two seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 6.9 win shares, -0.7 box plus/minus, 1.4 VORP

– Accolades

— 2024-25 ROY

#31. Larry Krystkowiak

– Stacker score: 1.4

– 28th overall pick in 1986

– Played one season with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 15.6 win shares, -2.7 box plus/minus, -1.6 VORP

#30. DeJuan Blair

– Stacker score: 2.9

– 37th overall pick in 2009

– Played four seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 6.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 19.0 win shares, -1.2 box plus/minus, 1.4 VORP

#29. Ian Mahinmi

– Stacker score: 3.4

– 28th overall pick in 2005

– Played two seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 5.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 26.1 win shares, -2.0 box plus/minus, 0.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 2011 NBA Champ

#28. Devin Vassell

– Stacker score: 3.7

– 11th overall pick in 2020

– Played six seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 16.8 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 4.4 VORP

#27. Tre Jones

– Stacker score: 4.0

– 41st overall pick in 2020

– Played four seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 20.3 win shares, -0.1 box plus/minus, 4.0 VORP

#26. Dāvis Bertāns

– Stacker score: 4.0

– 42nd overall pick in 2011

– Played three seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 18.6 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 4.7 VORP

#25. Keldon Johnson

– Stacker score: 4.1

– 29th overall pick in 2019

– Played seven seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 15.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 23.2 win shares, -1.0 box plus/minus, 3.2 VORP

#24. Johnny Dawkins

– Stacker score: 4.2

– 10th overall pick in 1986

– Played three seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 21.8 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 4.2 VORP

#23. Chris Whitney

– Stacker score: 4.3

– 47th overall pick in 1993

– Played two seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 21.2 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 4.6 VORP

#22. Tiago Splitter

– Stacker score: 5.1

– 28th overall pick in 2007

– Played five seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 7.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 25.3 win shares, 1.1 box plus/minus, 5.4 VORP

– Accolades

— 2014 NBA Champ

#21. Vernon Maxwell

– Stacker score: 5.3

– 47th overall pick in 1988

– Played two seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.4 win shares, -1.2 box plus/minus, 5.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

#20. Cory Joseph

– Stacker score: 5.5

– 29th overall pick in 2011

– Played four seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 32.1 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 4.0 VORP

– Accolades

— 2014 NBA Champ

#19. John Paxson

– Stacker score: 5.7

– 19th overall pick in 1983

– Played two seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 3.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 36.3 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 3.0 VORP

– Accolades

— 3x NBA Champ

#18. Beno Udrih

– Stacker score: 5.7

– 28th overall pick in 2004

– Played three seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 31.4 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 4.9 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

#17. Willie Anderson

– Stacker score: 6.5

– 10th overall pick in 1988

– Played seven seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 12.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.9 win shares, 0.1 box plus/minus, 8.6 VORP

#16. Gerald Henderson

– Stacker score: 6.6

– 64th overall pick in 1978

– Career averages: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 32.1 win shares, -0.5 box plus/minus, 7.3 VORP

– Accolades

— 3x NBA Champ

#15. Victor Wembanyama

– Stacker score: 6.7

– First overall pick in 2023

– Played three seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 23.4 PTS, 11.0 REB, 3.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 17.5 win shares, 7.4 box plus/minus, 13.0 VORP

– Accolades

— 2025-26 WCF MVP

— 2025-26 Def. POY

— 3x BLK Champ

— 2023-24 ROY

#14. Gene Banks

– Stacker score: 7.0

– 28th overall pick in 1981

– Played four seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 31.2 win shares, 0.7 box plus/minus, 8.7 VORP

#13. Dejounte Murray

– Stacker score: 7.9

– 29th overall pick in 2016

– Played five seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 15.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 26.8 win shares, 1.4 box plus/minus, 12.9 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 0.2%

– Accolades

— 2021-22 STL Champ

— 2017-18 All-Defensive

— 1x All Star

#12. Luis Scola

– Stacker score: 8.1

– 56th overall pick in 2002

– Career averages: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 45.7 win shares, -0.7 box plus/minus, 6.4 VORP

#11. Kyle Anderson

– Stacker score: 10.5

– 30th overall pick in 2014

– Played four seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 41.3 win shares, 1.7 box plus/minus, 15.1 VORP

#10. Tyrone Corbin

– Stacker score: 11.4

– 35th overall pick in 1985

– Played one season with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 56.5 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 12.0 VORP

#9. Sean Elliott

– Stacker score: 11.8

– Third overall pick in 1989

– Played 11 seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 55.7 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 13.5 VORP

– Accolades

— 1999 NBA Champ

— 2x All Star

#8. Derrick White

– Stacker score: 12.4

– 29th overall pick in 2017

– Played four seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 46.7 win shares, 2.4 box plus/minus, 18.4 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 0.1%

– Accolades

— 2024 NBA Champ

— 3x All-Defensive

#7. George Hill

– Stacker score: 15.8

– 26th overall pick in 2008

– Played three seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 71.0 win shares, 1.1 box plus/minus, 19.4 VORP

#6. Alvin Robertson

– Stacker score: 18.0

– Seventh overall pick in 1984

– Played five seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 14.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 52.1 win shares, 2.6 box plus/minus, 28.3 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 9.4%

– Accolades

— 1985-86 Def. POY

— 3x STL Champ

— 1985-86 All-NBA

— 6x All-Defensive

#5. Manu Ginóbili

– Stacker score: 40.1

– 57th overall pick in 1999

– Played 16 seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 106.4 win shares, 5.0 box plus/minus, 47.6 VORP

– Accolades

— 4x NBA Champ

— 2x All-NBA

— 2x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#4. Tony Parker

– Stacker score: 40.3

– 28th overall pick in 2001

– Played 17 seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 15.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 111.3 win shares, 1.1 box plus/minus, 30.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 4x NBA Champ

— 2006-07 Finals MVP

— 4x All-NBA

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#3. Kawhi Leonard

– Stacker score: 49.6

– 15th overall pick in 2011

– Played seven seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 20.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 111.9 win shares, 6.6 box plus/minus, 55.2 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 97.4%

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

— 2x Finals MVP

— 2x Def. POY

— 2014-15 STL Champ

#2. David Robinson

– Stacker score: 67.8

– First overall pick in 1987

– Played 14 seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 21.1 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 178.7 win shares, 7.5 box plus/minus, 81.9 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

— 1994-95 MVP

— 1991-92 Def. POY

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#1. Tim Duncan

– Stacker score: 74.6

– First overall pick in 1997

– Played 19 seasons with San Antonio Spurs

– Career averages: 19.0 PTS, 10.8 REB, 3.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 206.4 win shares, 5.6 box plus/minus, 91.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 5x NBA Champ

— 2x MVP

— 3x Finals MVP

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee