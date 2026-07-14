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How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week

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Published 9:48 PM

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Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of July 3.

Texas by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.35
– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)
– Year change: +$0.62 (+22.8%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.70 (6/15/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.25
– Week change: -$0.10 (-2.3%)
– Year change: +$1.06 (+33.0%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.37 (4/9/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in Texas
#1. El Paso: $3.57
#2. San Angelo: $3.50
#3. Midland: $3.45
#4. Texarkana (TX only): $3.45
#5. Odessa: $3.45
#6. Abilene: $3.44
#7. College Station-Bryan: $3.44
#8. Corpus Christi: $3.43
#9. San Antonio: $3.43
#10. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $3.40
#11. Austin-San Marcos: $3.37
#12. Galveston-Texas City: $3.36
#13. Waco: $3.34
#14. Houston: $3.33
#15. Longview: $3.33
#16. Victoria: $3.32
#17. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $3.31
#18. Amarillo: $3.28
#19. Wichita Falls: $3.27
#20. Dallas: $3.25
#21. Tyler: $3.25
#22. Fort Worth-Arlington: $3.25
#23. Lubbock: $3.25
#24. Sherman-Denison: $3.23
#25. Brownsville-Harlingen: $3.20
#26. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $3.17
#27. Laredo: $3.16

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Indiana: $3.10
#2. Texas: $3.35
#3. Oklahoma: $3.36
#4. Tennessee: $3.40
#5. Arkansas: $3.42

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Oregon

– Regular gas price: $4.61

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#4. Alaska

– Regular gas price: $4.78

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#3. Washington

– Regular gas price: $5.07

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#2. California

– Regular gas price: $5.39

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#1. Hawaii

– Regular gas price: $5.47

Article Topic Follows: Stacker-Texas

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