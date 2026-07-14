Most popular girl names in the 50s in Texas

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Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the ’50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, “I Love Lucy,” and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you’d actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 50s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Shirley

Shirley is a name of English origin meaning “bright”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,061

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 109 (#1,945 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 108,807 (#33 most common name)

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#29. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,200

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 30 (#3,636 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 171,390 (#19 most common name)

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#28. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,312

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 442 (#713 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 114,275 (#30 most common name)

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#27. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,459

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 128 (#1,730 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 167,519 (#20 most common name)

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#26. Martha

Martha is a name of Aramaic origin meaning “lady of the house”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,967

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 471 (#673 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 83,175 (#49 most common name)

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#25. Diana

Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,047

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,661 (#182 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 80,231 (#55 most common name)

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#24. Judy

Judy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “praised”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,385

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 146 (#1,586 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 118,061 (#27 most common name)

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#23. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,623

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 104 (#1,990 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 222,654 (#16 most common name)

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#22. Sylvia

Sylvia is a name of Latin origin meaning “forest”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,715

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 325 (#903 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 39,470 (#107 most common name)

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#21. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,865

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 86 (#2,236 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 157,930 (#22 most common name)

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#20. Carolyn

Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,358

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 253 (#1,075 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 124,063 (#25 most common name)

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#19. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,598

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,474 (#213 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 115,691 (#28 most common name)

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#18. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,683

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,628 (#15 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 165,658 (#21 most common name)

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#17. Gloria

Gloria is a name of Latin origin meaning “glory”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,973

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 636 (#527 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 86,696 (#42 most common name)

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#16. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 10,657

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 356 (#847 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 286,812 (#9 most common name)

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#15. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,453

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 185 (#1,340 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 237,395 (#13 most common name)

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#14. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,759

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 259 (#1,054 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 232,809 (#14 most common name)

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#13. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,880

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 534 (#612 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 345,723 (#6 most common name)

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#12. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,928

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 96 (#2,089 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 270,333 (#10 most common name)

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#11. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 14,350

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 393 (#782 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 251,594 (#12 most common name)

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#10. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 14,397

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 188 (#1,325 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 437,773 (#4 most common name)

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#9. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 14,433

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 492 (#654 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 332,533 (#8 most common name)

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#8. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 15,382

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 377 (#813 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 209,243 (#18 most common name)

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#7. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 18,074

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 453 (#696 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 263,429 (#11 most common name)

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#6. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 18,225

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 18 (#4,283 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 341,346 (#7 most common name)

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#5. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 21,369

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,228 (#58 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 62,316 (#70 most common name)

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#4. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 21,403

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 417 (#750 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 430,541 (#5 most common name)

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#3. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 21,698

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 303 (#947 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 459,686 (#3 most common name)

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#2. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 29,989

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 457 (#694 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 564,363 (#2 most common name)

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#1. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Texas

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 37,748

– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,888 (#163 most common name)

National:

– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 625,609 (#1 most common name)