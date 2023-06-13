El Paso detectives ask for help identifying four people of interest in shooting death of 15-year-old boy

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit wants help identifying four people they describe as people of interest in an April 16, 2023 homicide.

Investigators found the victim in a desert area near Batavia Street in Horizon City. Now they want to find four people shown in these pictures.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The victim's family identified him as 15-year-old Ryan Romero. He attended Bel Air High School. Investigators say Romero was at a party in the desert with around 200 other people the night of the shooting. He was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (915)-832-4408.