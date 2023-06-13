Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso detectives ask for help identifying four people of interest in shooting death of 15-year-old boy

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 3:26 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit wants help identifying four people they describe as people of interest in an April 16, 2023 homicide.

Investigators found the victim in a desert area near Batavia Street in Horizon City. Now they want to find four people shown in these pictures.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The victim's family identified him as 15-year-old Ryan Romero. He attended Bel Air High School. Investigators say Romero was at a party in the desert with around 200 other people the night of the shooting. He was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (915)-832-4408.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content