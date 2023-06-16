Fabens High valedictorian on a journey toward the Ivy League

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- The Fabens High School 2023 valedictorian, Ariana Báñez will be starting a path towards an Ivy League education this fall.

Báñez will attend Barnard College, a pathway to Columbia University. Báñez is involved with the school's Gatos Salvajes mariachi group, which competed in the UIL state competition.

Báñez's mother, Liliana, teaches at Fabens Elementary School.

“I am proud my first-born daughter was admitted to such a prestigious Ivy League school. She has worked so hard all her school years," Liliana Báñez said. "Her work ethic is impeccable and is now paying off! Who would have thought that a Fabens girl from tiny Fabens would be attending Barnard College – Columbia University!”