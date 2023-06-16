Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for firing automatic weapon, murdering one person in Las Cruces

Doña Ana County District Attorney
By
Published 3:56 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 27-year-old Adam Alexander Torres will spend the next 24 and a half years in prison for the murder of Rogelio Baeza outside a Las Cruces bar in 2019.

Court officials say on June 28, 2019, Torres drove up to the Halo Lounge on the 2400 block of South Locust Street and fired 31 rounds with an automatic weapon into Baeza's car. Investigators identified Torres through surveillance cameras near the bar.

Investigators later found what they describe as threatening texts between the men. A witness later guided police to the gun, which had been dumped in a desert area 25 miles away from the bar.

Torres was convicted of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence in March of 2023.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content