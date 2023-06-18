El Pasoans give advice on how to stay safe in rising temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As temperatures continue to rise in the borderland this summer, ABC-7 witnessed an El Paso father and son sitting in the shade as they watched kayakers race across Ascarate Lake.

Arturo Morales, Sr. and Arturo Morales, Jr. both agree that it's important to protect yourself in both the sun and the heat. They provided ABC-7 with some tips on how to do so.

"Drink a lot of water and try to avoid alcohol," said Morales, Sr.

"Hats, long sleeve, sunblock and a shade umbrella," said Morales, Jr. "A tent... to just avoid as much as possible direct sunlight."

But both fathers recognized the challenge of keeping others safe, too. Especially vulnerable groups like children.

"You cannot keep the kids inside all the time. You have to let them play. And even then they - there's a constant asking. So what worries me would be for [his son] to get to the point of a heatstroke, to be not able to communicate, and then all of a sudden you don't see him playing anymore or something. That's just too worrisome," said Morales, Jr.

Morales, Jr. said it's important to wear sunscreen and make sure kids are wearing it, too. But for those that feel uncomfortable or even can't wear it, he said there are other options.

"Long sleeve. Try to cover yourself as much as possible. And there's some really nice long-sleeved shirts that are for sports. So that's that would be good enough. Or maybe some long shorts, maybe try to cover your your your head with a big hat, straw hat," he said.