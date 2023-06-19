Gang Unit looking for suspect after traffic stop in East El Paso

Update: According to a police spokesperson, the Gang Unit stopped the car just before 10:30 Monday morning. He says several people were riding in the car and officers detained two people. Officers are still searching for another person who ran away.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police conducted a traffic stop in East El Paso early Monday afternoon. A spokesperson tells ABC-7 that one person ran away from officers, while another person was taken into custody. Police are still looking for the person who ran away.

Officials say this happened on the 3500 block of Oasis, a few blocks south of Montana Avenue. Viewers tell ABC-7 that parts of the surrounding neighborhood are blocked off and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

ABC-7 crews see Texas State Troopers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 units, and the El Paso Police Department Gang Unit in the area. Law enforcement officers asked the crew to redirect as they continue to patrol the area.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.