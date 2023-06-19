Skip to Content
Top Stories

Gang Unit looking for suspect after traffic stop in East El Paso

Pixabay
By
New
Published 1:26 PM

Update: According to a police spokesperson, the Gang Unit stopped the car just before 10:30 Monday morning. He says several people were riding in the car and officers detained two people. Officers are still searching for another person who ran away.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police conducted a traffic stop in East El Paso early Monday afternoon. A spokesperson tells ABC-7 that one person ran away from officers, while another person was taken into custody. Police are still looking for the person who ran away.

Officials say this happened on the 3500 block of Oasis, a few blocks south of Montana Avenue. Viewers tell ABC-7 that parts of the surrounding neighborhood are blocked off and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

ABC-7 crews see Texas State Troopers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 units, and the El Paso Police Department Gang Unit in the area. Law enforcement officers asked the crew to redirect as they continue to patrol the area.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content