Prosecutors, defense team ask that Walmart shooter’s federal sentencing hearing be pushed back to July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys are asking that the sentencing of Patrick Crusius be pushed back from June 30 to July 5, 2023. Crusius plead guilty to federal murder and hate crime charges earlier this year.

The sentencing hearing is the final step of the federal case against Crusius. According to a court document newly obtained by ABC-7, both the prosecutors and Crusius' defense attorneys requested that the sentencing hearing be pushed back almost a week, citing logistical issues. Both parties agree to the new date.

Crusius is charged with murdering 23 people and injuring dozens others when he reportedly opened fire inside of the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, 2019. He has remained in custody since the shooting. In addition to the federal charges, Crusius also faces a number of state charges. He has plead not guilty to the state charges. El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks says his team plans to pursue the death penalty.