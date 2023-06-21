Skip to Content
19-year-old arrested for murdering Bel Air High School student at desert party

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies charged 19-year-old Anthony Nguyen Duenas with murder and aggravated assault. He is accused of killing 15-year-old Bel Air High School student Ryan Romero on April 16, 2023.

Duenas was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $1,150,000 bond on June 20.

Romero was killed at a desert party near Horizon City attended by approximately 200 people. An adult woman was also injured.

It took detectives several months to track down Duenas. They were also looking for three other people of interest.

Emma Hoggard

