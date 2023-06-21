Judge reschedules Walmart shooter’s federal sentencing hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal judge has decided to respect the joint wishes of the prosecution and defense team involved in the Walmart shooting trial to move the sentencing hearing from June 30 to July 5, 2023.

The teams made the request earlier this month, citing logistical issues with the original date. They say more people will be able to attend the amended date.

The hearing is now scheduled to happen July 5 at 9:00 a.m. on the Eight Floor of the United States Courthouse, located on the 500 block of Magoffin Avenue.

Patrick Crusius is charged with multiple federal charges in connection with the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart massacre. He plead guilty to those charges and faces up to life in prison.

Crusius also faces state charges. He has plead not guilty to the state charges. If he is found guilty in the state trial, prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty.