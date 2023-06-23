El Paso man sentenced to 70 years in prison for strangling girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 27-year-old Daniel Valles will spend the next 70 years in prison. He was convicted and sentenced of murder earlier this month.

A jury found Valles guilty of strangling his girlfriend, 26-year-old Lea Grijalva. The pair lived on the 14900 block of Harry Flournoy, off Edgemere Boulevard in Far East El Paso.

Police say the two were arguing about "suspicions of infidelity" at the time of the murder. Valles admitted to strangling Grijalva, according to police.