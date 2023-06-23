Strip mall shooting ends with one death, two charged with murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Mark Anthony Carlisle. El Paso Police officials say Carlisle was shot and killed on June 9 just after 2 a.m. in a strip mall parking lot on the 2700 block of North Mesa.

Officers found Carlisle with a gunshot wound and rushed him to the hospital where he later died. Crimes Against Persons Detectives and Crime Scene Officers started investigating the shooting, eventually requesting arrest warrants for 20-year-old New Mexico resident Madoc Gaither and 18-year-old El Pasoan Levi Merridith Hemley.

Officers with the Gang Unit arrested Gaither on the 900 block of North Zaragoza. Officers with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Hemley into custody at the same location later the same dy. Both Gaither and Hemley are charged with murder. Gaither was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,500,000 bond. Hemley was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,000,000 bond. Hemley is also charged with Evading Arrest/Detention after he allegedly ran away from officers.