SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - One person is dead and 5 others injured after a crash involving a semi in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Sunland Park Fire officials.

It happened at Pete Dominici Hwy and Mcnutt Rd. just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the crash involved a vehicle versus a semi, it resulted in one death and as well as 5 others transported with injuries. One of which, had life-threatening injuries.