Peter Piper Pizza opens new location in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso restaurant chain Peter Piper Pizza opened a new location in Far East El Paso this month.

The new eatery is located on the 3000 block of North Zaragoza Road, at the intersection of Zaragoza and Pebble Hills. The company says it's already welcoming diners to the new location.

Far East El Paso is expanding quickly. This new restaurant location offers a different option for customers, closer to home for some, and new employment opportunities for dozens of workers.

Emma Hoggard

