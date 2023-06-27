Skip to Content
Person rushed to hospital after welfare check at Northeast house

Published 3:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crimes Against Persons investigators are looking into a possible crime on the 5600 block of Prince Edward Avenue in Northeast El Paso.

A spokesperson tells ABC-7 that patrol officers were called out to the area at 6 a.m. Tuesday, responding to a welfare check.

One person was rushed to the hospital. We are working to learn more about that person's condition.

Investigators say information is still limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

