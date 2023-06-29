El Paso rescue crews search for hiker in triple digit temperatures
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Fire Department spokesperson tweeted out that Combined Search and Rescue Team crews are at the 1,000 Steps Trailhead, trying to help a person on the trail.
Combined Search and Rescue Team responding to the 1000 Steps Trail to reports of an individual in need of assistance.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) June 29, 2023
No additional details available at this time. Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/LTcBbWqKT2
"No additional details available at this time," the spokesperson added.
This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.