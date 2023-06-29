Skip to Content
El Paso rescue crews search for hiker in triple digit temperatures

Published 5:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Fire Department spokesperson tweeted out that Combined Search and Rescue Team crews are at the 1,000 Steps Trailhead, trying to help a person on the trail.

"No additional details available at this time," the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.

Emma Hoggard

