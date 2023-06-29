El Paso rescue crews search for hiker in triple digit temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Fire Department spokesperson tweeted out that Combined Search and Rescue Team crews are at the 1,000 Steps Trailhead, trying to help a person on the trail.

Combined Search and Rescue Team responding to the 1000 Steps Trail to reports of an individual in need of assistance.



No additional details available at this time. Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/LTcBbWqKT2 — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) June 29, 2023

"No additional details available at this time," the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.