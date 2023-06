EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- First responders tell ABC-7 that 30 gallons of Tabasco sauce spilled onto the highway Friday morning.

It happened when a semi-truck crashed along I-10 west near the Hawkins exit.

Traffic was moved down to just two lanes while emergency crews tried to clean up the spill and the wreckage from the crash.

We are working to learn what led up to the crash. Check back for additional details.