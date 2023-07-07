Injured hiker stuck on remote trail in El Paso’s Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Search and Rescue crews are trying to help an injured hiker who is stuck in the Franklin Mountains.

The El Paso Fire Department tweeted that the hiker is stuck along Mundy's Gap Trail in the Tom Mays State Park.

Combined Search and Rescue units responding to Mundy’s Gap Trail at the Tom May’s Park to reports of a hiker in need of medical attention.



Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/tgi5iJTXON — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) July 7, 2023

ABC-7 is working to learn additional information about the hiker's condition. Check back for updates.