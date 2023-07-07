Skip to Content
Top Stories

Injured hiker stuck on remote trail in El Paso’s Franklin Mountains

PublicDomainPictures.net
By
New
Published 4:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Search and Rescue crews are trying to help an injured hiker who is stuck in the Franklin Mountains.

The El Paso Fire Department tweeted that the hiker is stuck along Mundy's Gap Trail in the Tom Mays State Park.

ABC-7 is working to learn additional information about the hiker's condition. Check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content