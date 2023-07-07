Truck driver dies after semi reverses, pins him to another trailer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say 57-year-old Servando Beltran died after his semi truck pinned him to another trailer.

Beltran's death is being described as an "industrial accident" by police.

Officials called in OSHA to investigate his death, as it happened at Sky Transportation Services on the 12300 block of Mercantile in Far East El Paso.

Beltran died July 5, 2023 just before 5 p.m.

Crimes Against Persons Detectives say Beltran was working around the semi when it started to reverse, pinning him to another trailer that was parked nearby.

The Office of the Medical Examiner and the Texas Department of Public Safety are helping with the ongoing investigation.