Opportunity Center for the Homeless sees increase amid triple-digit heat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – With triple digits expected to stick around the Borderland and no sign of relief anytime soon, a local homeless shelter said they have seen an increase in numbers.

John Martin, the Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless said the heat has impacted each of thier five shelters throughout the city.

He said they have seen a 20 percent increase of individuals that are coming in from out of the heat, which, he says is typical for this time of year. but said they didn't expect to see the temperatures so high.

Martin adds that unlike some other shelters within the community, they allow the individuals to stay within the building during the day for them to focus on hydration.

He said the shelter is in need of donations from the public like sunscreen, hats, and light clothing.