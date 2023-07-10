Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tribal officer shoots, kills Mescalero Apache member

MGN
By
Published 5:47 PM

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Mescalero Apache Tribe officials say an Office of Justice Services Law Enforcement Officer shot and killed a tribal member July 9. The Office is a Mescalero Agency.

The Tribal Council was briefed on the shooting. Officials say this is the community's first officer-involved shooting. The Council is asking everyone to avoid speculating on what happened.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting. The tribe says it is working to support the family of the victim and the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content