Tribal officer shoots, kills Mescalero Apache member

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Mescalero Apache Tribe officials say an Office of Justice Services Law Enforcement Officer shot and killed a tribal member July 9. The Office is a Mescalero Agency.

The Tribal Council was briefed on the shooting. Officials say this is the community's first officer-involved shooting. The Council is asking everyone to avoid speculating on what happened.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting. The tribe says it is working to support the family of the victim and the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting.