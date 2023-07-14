El Paso Sheriff deputies arrest a man accused of inappropriately touching a child

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies took 48-yera-old Robert Holguin into custody on an active criminal warrant for Indecent Assault and Indecency with Child Sexual Contact (Fondling).

Deputies found Holguin on the 900 block of Orndorff Drive in El Paso's Lower Valley and booked him into the El Paso County Jail on a combined $75,000 bond on July 13, 2023.

Jail records show the charges were filed earlier this year and that the alleged crime happened on February 5, 2023. Holguin remains in jail as of July 14, 2023.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Holguin's arrest.