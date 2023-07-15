Las Cruces Tequila, Tacos and Cerveza Festival happening Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Tequila, Taco & Cerveza fest is taking place in Las Cruces, NM Saturday, July 15.

You can expect to see luchador fights, live music, car shows, local artists, and tacos!

Gates open at 6pm and will go on until midnight..

The main entrance is between RAD Retrocade and the Boneyard on La Placita!

15 minutes of Luchador fights every hour on the half hour starting at 5:30 p.m.

Live Music will be played by Satisfied, Mariachi Paso del Norte and DJ Rob E, and emcee comedian, Jerry Karnes.

From 5pm-10pm Motors on Main is a Classic & Custom Car, Truck & bike show to support Love Las Cruces, Love Las Cruces supports Las Cruces themed mural installations from local artists, food pantry

installations, community cleanup events and community gardens.

For ticket information click here.