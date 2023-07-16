Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man stabbed following aggravated robbery in El Paso’s Lower Valley

Chris O'Sullivan / MGN / MGN
By
Published 6:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday afternoon.

El Paso Police were called out to 7015 Alameda, near a permanently closed Goodwill store.

The man's injuries are considered non-life threatening, and has been taken to a nearby hospital by first responders.

Police are reporting that the incident is considered an aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS (8477)

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content