Man stabbed following aggravated robbery in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday afternoon.

El Paso Police were called out to 7015 Alameda, near a permanently closed Goodwill store.

The man's injuries are considered non-life threatening, and has been taken to a nearby hospital by first responders.

Police are reporting that the incident is considered an aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS (8477)