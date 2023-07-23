Skip to Content
Woman dies after 4-vehicle crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police report a 72-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a four vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Alva Aida Razo was a passenger in a Hyundai Sonata driver by Paul Razo, 73, who was injured in the crash.

Special Traffic Investigators say three vehicles were stopped at a red light at the North Desert and North Mesa in West El Paso just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation shows Jorge Salinas Escajeda was speeding as he approached the intersection and did not slow down.

His vehicle crashed at full speed into the rear of the Sonata pushing it into the other vehicles.

Alva Razo was transported to an area hospital but died from her injuries.

Police say Escajeda was injured in the crash.

They secured a warrant for Intoxication Manslaughter and Escajeda faces a $1.2 million bond.

Police say their investigation continues.

