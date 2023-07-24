Search and rescue team helping person down El Paso trail

Update: "COMSAR Team made contact with the patient," the El Paso Fire Department wrote as an update on its official Twitter page. "Patient being prepared to be brought down to safety."

Officials have not yet provided any additional details on the person or their condition. ABC-7 is working to learn more.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department Search and Rescue team is looking for a lost person on a trail near Hondo Pass and Polaris in Northeast El Paso.

A spokesperson tweeted out that no injuries have been reported.

EPFD Search and Rescue units responding to reports of an individual lost on the trails at Hondo Pass and Polaris.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.