Rescue crews recovering body near Mt. Cristo Rey

Sunland Park Fire Department
Published 1:45 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Crews with the Sunland Park Fire and Police Departments are working together right now to recover a body from Mt. Cristo Rey.

The crews set up a base camp at McNutt Road and Racetrack Road just before noon Tuesday.

A spokesperson sent out a tweet saying that OMI is also helping with the recovery.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to the person's death and additional details on the recovery efforts. Check back for details.

Emma Hoggard

