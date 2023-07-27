El Paso State Rep. Lina Ortega will not seek reelection in 2024

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas State Representative Lina Ortega will not seek a fifth term in office.

Ortega has represented House District 77 since January 2017. The Democrat's current term will end in 2024.

District 77 covers the southern part of West El Paso, Downtown El Paso, Central El Paso, and almost all of the Lower Valley.

Texas State Representative Lina Ortega (D-El Paso) made the following statement:

"I am proud of what I have accomplished during the past seven years," Ortega said in a statement Thursday. "I have authored numerous laws including such things as, legislation to spur economic development, health care expansion to benefit families and children, and a homeowners consumer protection law to prevent fraudulent transactions. I have also secured significant funding for local projects. My efforts have paid off and hopefully they will continue to benefit my community for a long time. Yet much remains to be done, including to ensure that El Paso gets a law school in the near future. I will continue to work on this goal."

Ortega did not explain why she is making this choice or give any insight into her future plans.

Ortega was inducted into the Texas Legal Legends in February of 2022. Texas Legal Legends is a project by the Litigation Section of the State Bar of Texas. It memorializes legendary lawyers who have practiced in Texas.