El Paso Democratic State Rep. Lina Ortega to be inducted as a Texas Legal Legend

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso State Representative Evelina "Lina" Ortega will be inducted into the Texas Legal Legends. Texas Legal Legends is a project of the Litigation Section of the State Bar of Texas. It memorializes the stories of legendary lawyers who have practiced in Texas.

The induction ceremony will take place Thursday, Feb. 17, at UTEP's El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center at noon.

According to the Litigation Section's website, Texas Legal Legends are examples of lawyers "who have spent their professional careers serving others and taking on challenges that are much bigger than themselves."

According to Ortega's House Member biography, she's a lifelong resident of District 77, having graduated from El Paso High School.

Ortega attended UTEP before transferring to the University of Texas at Austin. Ortega graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and a minor in Economics.

Ortega continued her education and received her Doctorate of Jurisprudence at the University of Texas School of Law.

Ortega has 30 years of experience in private practice. She's served on the board of directors of Family Services of El Paso as president of the Women's Bar Association and the El Paso County Trial Lawyers Association.

Ortega currently serves on two committees in her third term in the Texas House of Representatives: Higher Education and Transportation.

Lina is married and has two adult daughters. And she's also a grandmother to three grandchildren.