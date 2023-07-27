Skip to Content
Top Stories

Serious crash shuts down three major streets in Downtown El Paso

By
Published 11:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Officers are blocking off stretches of East Franklin Avenue and North Stanton Street, as well as three lanes of Kansas, in Downtown El Paso.

Officials say a single-vehicle collision happened late Thursday morning. They add that no additional details are currently available.

ABC-7 is working to learn additional details, including what led up to the crash, if anyone was injured, and how long the streets are expected to remain blocked off. Stay tuned for new details.

Check the ABC-7 Traffic page for alternative routes.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content