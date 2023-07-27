Serious crash shuts down three major streets in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Officers are blocking off stretches of East Franklin Avenue and North Stanton Street, as well as three lanes of Kansas, in Downtown El Paso.

Officials say a single-vehicle collision happened late Thursday morning. They add that no additional details are currently available.

ABC-7 is working to learn additional details, including what led up to the crash, if anyone was injured, and how long the streets are expected to remain blocked off. Stay tuned for new details.

