Las Cruces investigators looking into death of 18-month-old girl

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old girl.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, August 1, a spokesperson said the girl died July 26.

Officers responded, found the girl unresponsive, and rushed her to Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces. She was declared dead at the hospital.

Investigators have not yet explained the nature of their investigation, and whether any charges are pending.

Police were unable to release additional information. ABC-7 will continue to look for more details. Stay tuned for updates.