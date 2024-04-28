Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Crash in west El Paso leaves 2 people seriously injured

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people are in the hospital this morning with serious injuries following a crash in west El Paso. 

It happened just after 1:30 this morning at the intersection of Mesa and Castellano. 

Our crews were able to see what appeared to be a Dodge Charger and a GMC Sierra pickup truck totally smashed at the scene.

The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Special traffic investigators from the El Paso Police Department were called to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more info. 

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content