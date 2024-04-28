Crash in west El Paso leaves 2 people seriously injured

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people are in the hospital this morning with serious injuries following a crash in west El Paso.

It happened just after 1:30 this morning at the intersection of Mesa and Castellano.

Our crews were able to see what appeared to be a Dodge Charger and a GMC Sierra pickup truck totally smashed at the scene.

The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Special traffic investigators from the El Paso Police Department were called to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more info.