Perches Funeral Home reflecting on the meaning of ‘El Paso Strong’ on anniversary of mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four years ago today, a mass shooter descended on the Cielo Vista Walmart, seeking to disrupt life as El Pasoans had known it.

He opened fire inside the store, taking 23 lives.

What he didn't bank on was the resilience of the community, and its power to band together when times get tough.

That's one of the things that comes to mind for Sal Perches of Perches Funeral Home, and Angel Gomez of Operation Hope, when they think of that fateful day.

Perches and Gomez jumped into action, taking care of the funerals for the victims, and caring for their loved ones long after.

They were a source of strength, comfort, and community at a time when El Paso was needed it most.

Tonight on ABC-7 at 6, we speak with Perches and Gomez about that tragic day, and their hopes for El Paso as it moves forward.