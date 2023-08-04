Two people injured in propane tank explosion in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a propane tank explosion.

El Paso Fire Department officials say the explosion happened on the 5400 block of Gateway East in South Central El Paso, between Chelsea and Paisano. It happened Friday afternoon.

Two people were injured in the blast, according to a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department.

No other details were immediately available. ABC-7 is working to learn more information. We have a crew going to the scene right now.