Accused Las Cruces bank burglar smashes window, takes undisclosed amount of cash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police identified the man they say is responsible for burglarizing a FirstLight Federal Credit Union branch early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say 34-year-old Raymond J. Carrillo shattered a window in the foyer of the credit union, located on the 300 block of Foster Road about 6:40 AM.

When officers arrived, they found an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the credit union to identify Carrillo. They issued a warrant for his arrest and took him into custody Wednesday afternoon on South Telshor Boulevard.

Officials booked Carrillo into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond, charging him with felony counts of non-residential burglary, breaking and entering, and larceny.