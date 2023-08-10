El Paso Police investigating 40-year-old woman’s death as a murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 40-year-old El Paso woman who was seriously injured in June has died. Her death is now being investigated as a murder.

El Paso Police say that officers found Daniela Woodworth on the 5600 block of Prince Edward Avenue in the Northeast on June 27. They rushed Woodworth to the hospital, where she died the next month.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating Woodworth's death as a murder. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police non-emergency line at (915)-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Police have not yet said if they have a person of interest in the case. ABC-7 is working to get additional details.