Bomb threat made against Montwood High, school evacuated as a precaution
Update: Socorro Independent School District officials tell ABC-7 that a bomb threat was made against Montwood High School.
About 2,500 students are enrolled at the school.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A person made a threat against Montwood High School, according to officials with the district.
Officials add that they are evacuating the school as a precaution.
ABC-7 viewers report seeing a heavy police presence around the school, blocking off entrances and exits.
The school is located at 12000 Montwood Drive in East El Paso.
No additional information was immediately available.
ABC-7 is working to learn more details.
