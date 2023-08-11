Bomb threat made against Montwood High, school evacuated as a precaution

This is not the first time Montwood has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Click here to read our previous reports .

ABC-7 is working to learn more details. Check back for more information.

No additional information was immediately available.

The school is located at 12000 Montwood Drive in East El Paso.

ABC-7 viewers report seeing a heavy police presence around the school, blocking off entrances and exits.

Officials add that they are evacuating the school as a precaution.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A person made a threat against Montwood High School, according to officials with the district.

About 2,500 students are enrolled at the school.

Update: Socorro Independent School District officials tell ABC-7 that a bomb threat was made against Montwood High School.

