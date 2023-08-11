US attorney leading Hunter Biden probe is now a special counsel, Garland announces

Originally Published: 11 AUG 23 12:19 ET

By Marshall Cohen, Hannah Rabinowitz and Devan Cole, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Trump-appointed US attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden has been given “special counsel” status.

This gives the senior prosecutor, David Weiss, more powers than a typical US attorney.

Garland’s order appointing Weiss said he is authorized to “conduct the ongoing investigation … as well as any matters that arose from that investigation or may arise” as the probe continues.

A senior Justice Department official said Weiss will write a report, which the attorney general is expected to publicly release when the probe is over. This has been the common practice of special counsels in recent years, like Robert Mueller and John Durham.

Weiss made a request to be elevated to a special counsel on Tuesday.

