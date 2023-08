EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people suffered minor injuries after a crash on I-10 at mile marker 15, just before the Sunland Park exit, according to first responders.

The crash involved two cars, and led to back up on the interstate.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m., according to first responders.

The scene was cleared about an hour later, around 6:30 p.m.