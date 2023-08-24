New Mexico’s Attorney General requesting jury trial in legal complaint against solar panel companies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico Attorney Raúl Torrez is suing solar panel company New Mexico Solar Group and demanding a jury trial.

The state's prosecutor is alleging that New Mexico Solar Group has violated the Unfair Practices Act. The lawsuit says that the company knew it would shut down but was still trying to get new customers and sell more products.

New Mexico Solar Group closed its doors on August 11th, 2023.

Included in the lawsuit, is allegations that company "grossly exaggerate their Solar Energy System’s installation timeline" and that customers have been promised tax-credits or rebates if their panels create excess power, which the lawsuit states customers have complained to have never received.

New Mexico Solar provides service to customers across the state of New Mexico, as well customers in El Paso, Texas.

The Attorney General's Office released a statement on Tuesday, August 22nd, regarding the complaint filed. “This office will aggressively protect consumer interests under my administration and those in the solar installation industry are on notice that we will not abide any unethical or deceptive business practices,” said the New Mexico Attorney General.

ABC-7 received an email from a viewer, who claims to be a customer of the company, and expressed concern about the closing, and how it may affect their solar panels, should they ever be in need of maintenance.

One of ABC-7's news partners in Albuquerque, KOB, confirmed with ABC-7 that court records show that no defense attorneys have been assigned to New Mexico Solar Group, as of Thursday morning.