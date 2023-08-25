Three men found driving in stolen car, El Paso Sheriff says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies stopped three men seen driving around in a stolen car Thursday.

Deputies stopped the trio while they were driving near the 15200 block of Horizon Boulevard. Officials say the car they were in had been stolen from the intersection of Zapata Street and Madero Drive July 25, 2023.

The Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Targeted Response Unit worked with the El Paso Police Department Auto Theft Task Force to stop the three men, identified as 32-year-old Danny Hernandez, 19-year-old Angel Aaron Flores, and 37-year-old Ricardo Ozaeta. Officials say that Hernandez, who was behind the wheel, refused to stop the car. Someone in the car threw objects outside of the window as deputies chased the car. Deputies found the car nearby soon after and detained Hernandez, Flores, and Ozaeta.

Officials tell ABC-7 that Hernandez is charged with evading arrest in a car, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized use of a car. They booked him into the El Paso Country Detention Facility on a $34,000 bond.

Officials charged Flores with tampering with evidence and booked him on a $500 bond. They charged Ozaeta with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and failure to identify a fugitive and booked him on a $12,000 bond. Ozaeta was also wanted on two outstanding felony warrants, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The stolen car was returned to its owner.